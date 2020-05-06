Amazon Prime membership introduces a lot benefits to its subscribers like Prime Video and Prime Music subscription along with priority treatment by the e-commerce aspect . Now, the Prime members will also get access to an array of mobile gaming content. The games will also include free in-game content like collectible characters, upgrades, in-game currency and Prime-only tournaments across mobile games.

Prime members can claim content from internationally popular mobile games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and popular Indian games like World Cricket Championship. The content line-up at launch includes a Stadium Unlock for the World Cricket Championship 2, an item chest and hero,50 Gold and 10K Cash for Mafia City and skin trial cards from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and a Mystery Box from Words with Friends 2.

"We recognize the need for in-game content by mobile gamers to enhance their playing experience and are delighted to provide access to this content free to Prime members. We will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes," Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India said in a statement.

The company will also be including content from other popular Prime members like Ludo King and more. Amazon has promised more games and content every month. To access the games Prime members can go to www.amazon.in/gaming. Once the game has been downloaded, the user will have to log in using their Amazon Prime account credentials to receive the benefits.

