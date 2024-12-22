Amazon Prime Video cracks down: Password sharing changes coming in 2025

Amazon Prime Video will change its usage terms in India from January 2025, allowing access on five devices, with a limit of two TVs. Subscribers can manage their devices through settings or purchase an extra membership for more devices.

Amazon Prime Video is looking to take lead from Netflix and Co. in bringing password sharing rules to India from 2025. The company announced changes to the new rules from 2025. As part of the new rules, Prime members will be able to sign in to a maximum of 5 devices including up to two TVs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As part of your Prime membership, you and your household are entitled to enjoy Prime Video on up to five devices. Starting January 2025, we are updating our usage terms in India to include up to two TVs as part of your five devices entitlement. You can manage your devices on your Settings page or buy another Prime membership to watch Prime Video on more devices." an email sent to Amazon Prime subscribers read.

Amazon prime members can currently log in up to 10 devices without any other specific sub-limits. While Prime Video still provides the option to log in up to 5 devices at once, the limit on not signing in on more than 2 TVs could be an issue for some users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}