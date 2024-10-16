Amazon Prime Video to includes ads during shows, movies in India from next year

Viewers of Prime Video streaming platform in India will have to brace for interruptions from advertisements during shows and movies starting next year as parent Amazon.com Inc. seeks to fund content investments in a fast growing and fiercely competitive market.

Prime Video aims to have “meaningfully fewer" advertisements than other streaming providers and TV channels, while increasing “investments over a long period of time" on its titles, Amazon said in the statement Wednesday.

There will be an ad-free option as well, the pricing for which will be shared later, according to the statement.

The streaming platform’s move comes amid intense competition in India’s rapidly consolidating streaming market. Reliance and Disney’s $8.5 billion mega-merger will capture nearly half of India’s streaming users, according to data analytics firm Comscore. India’s 1.4 billion consumers and a rapidly expanding entertainment market have players such as Reliance’s JioCinema offering titles in India for as little as a penny a day.

Amazon has continued to invest heavily on its platform in India, even while cutting back in other markets. That is because more people are signing up for Amazon Prime in India than anywhere else in the world over the last few years. India is a key geography, Mike Hopkins, senior vice president at Prime Video told reporters in March.

In the US, Amazon is already running commercials on its streaming service, which is expected to generate revenues of $5 billion this year.

No changes will be made to Prime Video’s current price this year, Amazon said. It currently offers subscriptions for 799 rupees ($9.5) a year.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.