Amazon Prime Video to includes ads during shows, movies in India from next year
Next year, Prime Video in India will incorporate ads to finance content growth, aiming for fewer interruptions than rivals. An ad-free subscription option will be introduced later. This decision comes as Amazon prioritizes India amid fierce competition in the expanding streaming market.
Viewers of Prime Video streaming platform in India will have to brace for interruptions from advertisements during shows and movies starting next year as parent Amazon.com Inc. seeks to fund content investments in a fast growing and fiercely competitive market.
