Amazon will offer substantial discounts on devices like the iPhone 15, S23 Ultra, and more during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025.

Amazon is back with its Great Republic Day Sale, which kicks off on January 13 at noon, with Prime members getting early access 12 hours in advance. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has already unveiled some of the smartphone deals that will be available. Here’s a rundown of some of the best offers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhone 15 If you missed out on buying the iPhone 15 during last year’s Big Billion Day Sale or Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, now might be the perfect opportunity. With a deal price of ₹56,999, including a bank offer, this is worth considering. At this effective price, the iPhone 15 offers excellent value for money. While it lacks some of the latest Apple AI features, it remains a solid choice for those who don't want the latest and greatest..

iQOO 13 For those seeking a performance-centric phone without splurging on flagship models like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25, the iQOO 13 is a good option. It’s the most affordable smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and if having a Snapdragon 8 Elite device is a priority for you, this deal is going to be hard to beat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is just around the corner, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra remains a sensible Android phone choice even now. With a price tag of under ₹70,000, it offers almost everything the S24 Ultra does, including top-notch performance and features.

What sets the S23 Ultra apart is its curved screen, which many users miss on the S24 Ultra. For Android enthusiasts looking for a premium device at a discounted price, this is a great flagship option.

OnePlus Nord 4 If you’re after a mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 4 will be discounted during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Now might be the ideal time to make the purchase and get a great deal on this feature-packed device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi 14 Xiaomi 14 is another smartphone to watch during Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale. It not only delivers one of the most premium camera experiences under ₹50,000 (discounted) but also stands out with its sleek design and premium build.