Business News/ Technology / News/  Amazon Republic Day Sale: Big discounts on OnePlus Buds 3, GoPro Hero, and more

Shaurya Sharma

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: From action cameras to earbuds, gaming headsets, and tablets, here are the top five deals you shouldn't miss.

GoPro Hero is available for under 16,000 on Amazon.
Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale is in full swing and will run until 19th January. We've seen a lot of smartphone deals, including significant discounts on the iPhone 16 Pro, but there are also major discounts on a wide range of cool gadgets. From Bluetooth earbuds to action cameras, smartwatches, and PC accessories, there's something for everyone. Let us highlight the top five deals you need to check out during this sale.

GoPro Hero

The GoPro Hero, GoPro's entry-level camera, is currently available for just 16,988, with further discounts available if you choose to buy it using compatible credit cards, bringing the price to around 15,000. It features 4K recording and slow-motion capabilities, making it ideal for someone looking to buy their first action camera.

OnePlus Buds 3

The OnePlus Buds 3 typically retail for 6,499, but during the sale, they are available for 4,499, with additional discounts through bank offers, bringing the price down to under 4,000. They come in various colours, including black, green, and blue, and feature noise cancellation. With a 10-minute charge, you can get up to seven hours of use, and they offer a total playback time of up to 44 hours. These buds are equipped with 10.4mm + 6mm dynamic dual drivers and have an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.

iPad Air (11-inch, 128GB)

The iPad Air 11-inch (128GB) was originally launched at 59,900, but it is now available for 56,849 during the sale, and can be bought using the Amazon ICICI Pay Credit Card to drop the price further.

Black Shark V2 X Gaming Headphones

If you're looking for a good gaming headset, the Black Shark V2X is a great option. Priced at 3,099, it is compatible with both PCs and consoles, including PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and the Nintendo Switch. These headphones are lightweight, have ample cushioning for comfort during long sessions, and are powered by 50mm drivers. They come in various colours, including black, green, pink, white, and more.

Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is available for 26,999, but during the sale, you can get it for 24,749 with an SBI Credit card EMI or 24,999 with a one-time payment using an SBI credit card. This is a great deal considering the wide library of games it offers, but do note that these units are imported, meaning they do not come with an official Nintendo warranty in India (Nintendo Switch hasn’t officially launched in India).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shaurya Sharma

Shaurya Sharma, Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, covers consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech. In his free time, Shaurya enjoys reading sci-fi, traveling, and gaming.
