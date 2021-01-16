Amazon India will be conducting the ‘ Great Republic Day Sale ’ from 20 January. The e-commerce giant will be offering the deals until 11:59 pm on 23 January. For Prime members, the sale will begin early with 24 hours early access starting 12 AM, 19 January.

The e-tailer has revealed deals for the upcoming sale. The offers will be provided on products ranging from smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, home & kitchen, appliances, TVs, daily essentials and others.

The platform is also offering extra 10% instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI; No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select debit & credit cards

Here’s a look at some of the smartphone deals announced by the company:

The sale will be offering up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories and exchange offer discounts of up to ₹5,000 with no cost EMI of up to 18 months.

The sale will also include new launches such as Samsung M02s, Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy S21 will be available on sale with bank offers.

OnePlus

Discounts on OnePlus models, with prices as low as ₹40,499 for OnePlus 8T with Amazon coupons. OnePlus models will also see up to 18 Months No Cost EMI, making the EMI as low as ₹99 per day for OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus Nord will be available starting ₹29,999 this Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi launched 2 phones recently – Redmi 9 Power and Mi 10i. Both will be available with additional bank offers. Note 9 series will be available on price starting ₹10,999 and No cost EMI up to 12 months.

Samsung

Two new launches, Samsung M02s and Samsung Galaxy S21 will go on sale. Galaxy M51 with a 7000mAh battery will be available with an limited period offer of ₹8,000 discount and 6 months No-Cost EMI. Samsung M31 6 GB variant will be at its lowest ever starting ₹14,999 including Amazon coupons.

Samsung M31s will be available starting 17,999 and will have 6 month No Cost EMI offers as well. Customers will be able to avail additional discounts with bank offers.

iPhone 12 mini

Customers will see a price drop on the iPhone 12 Mini which is powered by the A14 bionic chipset.

The sale will also offer up to 30% off on Vivo smartphones with additional up to ₹5,000 on exchange

It will also offer up to ₹23,000 off on OPPO smartphones with up to 12 months No cost EMI. The company will also be offering damage protection on OPPO smartphones starting at Re. 1.

