Amazon Republic Day sale: Software, online courses selling at discounted prices

Amazon India has introduced some deals on popular software under its ongoing ‘Great Republic Day Sale’ which is live until 11:59 pm tonight. Customers can get deals on a range of Antivirus, Office and E-learning softwares from brands like Kaspersky, McAfee, Quick Heal, BitDefender, Norton 360, Microsoft Office, Udemy and more.

Customers can save more by getting an extra 10% instant discount with SBI Credit cards and EMI, No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select Debit & Credit Cards.

Here are some software deals from sellers on Amazon.in:

Kaspersky Total Security 2020: The software automatically detects and removes viruses, Trojans, malware etc. It also provides the feature to remote control lost or stolen mobile device. The software is available for ₹415

McAfee Total Protection: McAfee Total Protection deploys real-time protection from online threats. It provides virus protection, a spam filter, and the ability to secure sensitive files. Two-way firewall system gives the user added layers of heavy-duty protection. The quick clean feature deletes unnecessary cookies and temporary internet files. The software is available as ₹699.

Quick Heal Total Security: Quick Heal Total Security blocks copying of data from the owner’s computer to unauthorized USB drives. It detects and blocks unknown ransomware attacks in realtime. The File Vault feature blocks unauthorized access by hackers and makes it impossible to view, modify, or delete this personal vault without the correct password. The software is available at a deal price of ₹2,339.

Microsoft 365 Personal: The software offers premium version of Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook along with additional benefits of 1TB OneDrive Cloud Storage, Personal Vault and advanced security. It is available at a price of ₹3,799.

Udemy Adobe Photoshop Online Course: In this Adobe Photoshop essentials course, the user can learn how to use photoshop for retouching, graphic design and how to create social media post images. The company claims that this course is for all skill level students - Beginner to Advanced with no prior experience required. The course is available at ₹420.

