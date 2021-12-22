Amazon restores cloud services after power outage hits data center

1 min read.Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 07:40 PM ISTNivedita Balu,Akriti Sharma, Reuters
BENGALURU :
Several apps and websites, including those of streaming service Hulu, office messaging app Slack and Epic Games, were up and running after being hit by a brief power outage at one of Amazon.com Inc's data servers on the US East Coast.
"The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally," AWS said.