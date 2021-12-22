Amazon restores cloud services after power outage hits data center

Several apps and websites, including those of streaming service Hulu, office messaging app Slack and Epic Games, were up and running after being hit by a brief power outage at one of Amazon's data servers on the US East Coast

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : Several apps and websites, including those of streaming service Hulu, office messaging app Slack and Epic Games, were up and running after being hit by a brief power outage at one of Amazon.com Inc's data servers on the US East Coast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BENGALURU : Several apps and websites, including those of streaming service Hulu, office messaging app Slack and Epic Games, were up and running after being hit by a brief power outage at one of Amazon.com Inc's data servers on the US East Coast.

"The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally," AWS said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally," AWS said. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Amazon earlier said the outage had affected its platform that provides computing capacity to cloud network operated by its unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A major outage in the same region earlier this month brought down streaming platforms Netflix and Disney , trading app Robinhood as well as Amazon.com Inc's e-commerce website.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}