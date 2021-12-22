Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amazon restores cloud services after power outage hits data center

Amazon earlier said the outage had affected its platform that provides computing capacity to cloud network operated by its unit, Amazon Web Services
1 min read . 07:40 PM IST Nivedita Balu,Akriti Sharma, Reuters

Several apps and websites, including those of streaming service Hulu, office messaging app Slack and Epic Games, were up and running after being hit by a brief power outage at one of Amazon's data servers on the US East Coast

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : Several apps and websites, including those of streaming service Hulu, office messaging app Slack and Epic Games, were up and running after being hit by a brief power outage at one of Amazon.com Inc's data servers on the US East Coast.

"The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally," AWS said.

Amazon earlier said the outage had affected its platform that provides computing capacity to cloud network operated by its unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Office messaging app Slack had said it was experiencing issues with file uploads, message editing and other services.

A major outage in the same region earlier this month brought down streaming platforms Netflix and Disney , trading app Robinhood as well as Amazon.com Inc's e-commerce website.

