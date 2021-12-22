This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amazon restores cloud services after power outage hits data center
1 min read.07:40 PM ISTNivedita Balu,Akriti Sharma, Reuters
Several apps and websites, including those of streaming service Hulu, office messaging app Slack and Epic Games, were up and running after being hit by a brief power outage at one of Amazon's data servers on the US East Coast
BENGALURU :
Several apps and websites, including those of streaming service Hulu, office messaging app Slack and Epic Games, were up and running after being hit by a brief power outage at one of Amazon.com Inc's data servers on the US East Coast.
"The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally," AWS said.