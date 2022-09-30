Amazon rolls out live-stream video feature: Here’s how it promotes the products

In the ongoing Amazon sale, the e-tailer is giving up to 55 per cent off on smart home devices like Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, FireTV sticks and more. We bring you list of offers available on Amazon smart home devices in the sale. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Plus (2021) is selling with 67 per cent off in the ongoing sale. It can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹2,599. The Fire TV Stick offers free access to Zee5, SonyLIV and Voot Select for a year.