Home / Technology / News / Amazon rolls out live-stream video feature: Here’s how it promotes the products
Amazon rolls out live-stream video feature: Here’s how it promotes the products
1 min read.05:38 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Reuters )
Amazon India has tied up with social media influencers to host live-streams during which they can interact with customers and also offer limited period deals.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amazon, an e-commerce giant, has rolled out a live-streaming video feature for promoting products on its shopping platform in India on Friday, employing a format already popular in China to drive sales in Asia’s third largest economy.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amazon, an e-commerce giant, has rolled out a live-streaming video feature for promoting products on its shopping platform in India on Friday, employing a format already popular in China to drive sales in Asia’s third largest economy.
Amazon India has tied up with social media influencers to host live-streams during which they can interact with customers and also offer limited period deals.
Amazon India has tied up with social media influencers to host live-streams during which they can interact with customers and also offer limited period deals.
Live-stream shopping events are hugely popular in China, with those on Alibaba Group Holding's Taobao and Bytedance's Douyin driving millions of dollars in sales.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Live-stream shopping events are hugely popular in China, with those on Alibaba Group Holding's Taobao and Bytedance's Douyin driving millions of dollars in sales.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To recall, YouTube in July also expanded live-stream shopping by permitting eligible creators to link their Shopify Inc profiles, allowing viewers to complete purchases without leaving the video platform.
To recall, YouTube in July also expanded live-stream shopping by permitting eligible creators to link their Shopify Inc profiles, allowing viewers to complete purchases without leaving the video platform.
Kishore Thota, director, customer experience and marketing, Amazon India has expressed, "With Amazon Live launch, we want to make the shopping experience exciting and meaningful for our customers."
Kishore Thota, director, customer experience and marketing, Amazon India has expressed, "With Amazon Live launch, we want to make the shopping experience exciting and meaningful for our customers."
Meanwhile, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is already going on in India with raining discounts on smartphones, TVs, laptops, wearables, accessories and other electronics.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is already going on in India with raining discounts on smartphones, TVs, laptops, wearables, accessories and other electronics.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the ongoing Amazon sale, the e-tailer is giving up to 55 per cent off on smart home devices like Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, FireTV sticks and more. We bring you list of offers available on Amazon smart home devices in the sale. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Plus (2021) is selling with 67 per cent off in the ongoing sale. It can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹2,599. The Fire TV Stick offers free access to Zee5, SonyLIV and Voot Select for a year.
In the ongoing Amazon sale, the e-tailer is giving up to 55 per cent off on smart home devices like Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, FireTV sticks and more. We bring you list of offers available on Amazon smart home devices in the sale. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Plus (2021) is selling with 67 per cent off in the ongoing sale. It can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹2,599. The Fire TV Stick offers free access to Zee5, SonyLIV and Voot Select for a year.