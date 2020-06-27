Amazon has earlier released a new app for its iPhone users. The company had given a buffer time for users to migrate to the new app. It seems the company has finally made a complete switch and now, the older version of the app is no longer functioning.

A report by HT Tech claims that the e-commerce company has disabled the older iOS app. The new version of Amazon’s iOS shopping application was launched in the month of April with a later statement claiming that the older version will stop working soon.

Users who are still stuck with the older app will get a message from Amazon asking them to shop on the website instead. The message re-directs the user to the shopping website’s link.

The new app for iOS is called Amazon India- Shop and Pay. It’s not clear why Amazon had to make a complete switch from the existing app instead of pushing out an update but the users will get all their account information transferred to the new app once they log into it using the same credentials as the previous version.

The newer version of the app on iPhone brings changes to the icon used by the e-commerce giant. The new logo has a white background on the top and blue at the bottom. The shopping cart is also white to contrast with the blue. The new app gets money transferring options including UPI.

