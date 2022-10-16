Amazon Sale 2022: Top deals on TWS earbuds and headphones under 1,000

Amazon Sale 2022: Top deals on TWS earbuds and headphones under ₹1,0002 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 06:32 PM IST
Amazon's festive season sale is now in its ‘Extra Happiness Days’ phase, ahead of the festive season in India. Since the sale began, several products have gone on sale via the platform, available for purchase at deeply discounted prices. TWS earbuds and headphones are no exception and customers can avail several deals, discounts and offers on Boat, PTron, Mivi and more brands during the ongoing sale.