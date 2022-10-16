Amazon Sale 2022: Top deals on TWS earbuds and headphones under 1,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale began the previous month, and the e-tailer’s festive season sale is now in its ‘Extra Happiness Days’ phase, ahead of the festive season in India. Since the sale began, several products have gone on sale via the platform, available for purchase at deeply discounted prices. TWS earbuds and headphones are no exception and customers can avail several deals, discounts and offers on Boat, PTron, Mivi and more brands during the ongoing sale. The e-tailer has offered an additional 10% instant discount on select cards during the ongoing Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale.

Here are some of the budget-friendly handpicked headphones and TWS earbuds under ₹1000 for you:

PTron Bassbuds Duo TWS earbuds

The PTron Bassbuds Duo is listed on Amazon at a discounted price of ₹599 instead of ₹2,599. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card. This device comes with Bluetooth v5.1 10M wireless connectivity, equipped with 13mm drivers and claimed to offer 32 hours of total playtime with charging case.

Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

The Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth TWS earbuds are up for grabs at a price of ₹799 instead of ₹2,999. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card. It comes with 13mm bass drivers, voice assistant support, touch control, and claims to offer 40 hours of total playback time.

boAt Airdopes 121v2 True Wireless Earbuds

The boAt Airdopes 121v2 True Wireless Earbuds are listed at a discounted price of ₹999 instead of ₹2,990. It comes with 8mm drivers, battery indicators, multifunction controls and is claimed to offer 14 hours of total playback time.

Boat BassHeads 900 Wired Headphone

These headphones are up for grab at ₹599 instead of ₹2,490. It comes with 40mm drivers, 3.5mm audio jack, built-in mic and control for calls and playback.

boAt Rockerz 370 On Ear Bluetooth Headphones

This device is available for sale at a discounted price of ₹799 instead of ₹2,499. It comes with Bluetooth v5.0 and is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of playtime.