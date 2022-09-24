Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is here. The eight-day long festival sale offers discounts on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, electronic appliances and more. Moreover, the e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made during the sale . Here, we bring you a list of top deals on wireless earbuds from Sony, OnePlus, Oppo and other brands that you can avail in the sale

OnePlus Buds Z2

After a discount of 25%, OnePlus Buds Z2 is selling at ₹4,499 on Amazon. The wireless earbuds are claimed to offer up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge. OnePlus Buds Z2 is equipped with active noise cancellation. Major highlight of the phone is 10 minutes flash charge and IP55 water resistance.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro is currently available at a discounted price of ₹3,499. It is equipped with 12.4 mm titanized diaphragm driver and offers AI noise cancellation during calls. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 7 hours of playback time and up to 28 hours of listening time with the charging case.

Sony WF-C500

Sony WF-C500 is selling with a discount of 50% in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. There is an additional discount of ₹1,500 on the purchase of wireless earbuds with select bank cards. The wireless earbuds are said to offer up to 10hr battery life and total up to 20hr with the charging case. The device comes with splash-proof and sweat-proof design and has IPX4 rating.

Jabra Elite 3

Jabra Elite 3 is currently available at a discount of 57% on Amazon. The wireless earbuds are selling at ₹2,999. It comes with four built-in microphones and offers unique noise isolation whilst providing on demand external noise pickup with HearThrough technology. It is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 28 hours.

JBL Tune 230NC

JBL Tune 230NC is said to deliver a battery life of up to 40 hours. The wireless earbuds are equipped with 4 microphones and come with Bluetooth version 5.2. It is selling at a discounted price of ₹4,944 during the Amazon sale.