Amazon sale: Best deals on smartphones under 20,000

Amazon sale: Best deals on smartphones under ₹20,0002 min read . 10:33 AM IST
- As part of the Great Indian Festival sale, the e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to give a 10% instant discount on purchases made using the bank’s cards.
Amazon continues to offer discounts on laptops, phones, gadgets, home appliances and more. As part of the Great Indian Festival sale, the e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to give a 10% instant discount on purchases made using the bank’s cards. There is unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders as well. If you are looking to buy an Android smartphone under ₹20,000, then we have listed some of the best deals available in the ongoing Amazon sale. Take a look
Amazon continues to offer discounts on laptops, phones, gadgets, home appliances and more. As part of the Great Indian Festival sale, the e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to give a 10% instant discount on purchases made using the bank’s cards. There is unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders as well. If you are looking to buy an Android smartphone under ₹20,000, then we have listed some of the best deals available in the ongoing Amazon sale. Take a look
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is available with a discount of 20% in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It is listed at ₹19,999. Buyers can get flat ₹500 off on all bank cards. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is claimed to deliver a full-day battery with 15 minutes of charge.
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is available with a discount of 20% in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It is listed at ₹19,999. Buyers can get flat ₹500 off on all bank cards. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is claimed to deliver a full-day battery with 15 minutes of charge.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is currently listed at ₹14,999 on Amazon. The e-tailer is giving ₹1,050 instant discount on SBI credit card transactions exceeding ₹10,000. There is 5% cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card customers as well. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes powered by Exynos 1280 octa-core processor.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is currently listed at ₹14,999 on Amazon. The e-tailer is giving ₹1,050 instant discount on SBI credit card transactions exceeding ₹10,000. There is 5% cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card customers as well. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes powered by Exynos 1280 octa-core processor.
Realme Narzo 50 5G
Realme Narzo 50 5G
Realme Narzo 50 5G is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹15,999. The smartphone buyers can get ₹750 off with SBI Bank credit cards. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. The handset offers 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and is equipped with 48MP ultra HD camera at the back.
Realme Narzo 50 5G is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹15,999. The smartphone buyers can get ₹750 off with SBI Bank credit cards. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. The handset offers 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and is equipped with 48MP ultra HD camera at the back.
iQoo Z6
iQoo Z6
iQoo Z6 is available at a discount of 30% and can be purchased at ₹13,999 in the ongoing Amazon sale. There is ₹1,500 off on SBI Bank credit card transactions exceeding ₹10,000. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 operating system and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.
iQoo Z6 is available at a discount of 30% and can be purchased at ₹13,999 in the ongoing Amazon sale. There is ₹1,500 off on SBI Bank credit card transactions exceeding ₹10,000. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 operating system and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.
Tecno POVA 5G
Tecno POVA 5G
After a 47% off on its original price, Tecno POVA 5G is selling at ₹15,299 on Amazon. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and features a 50MP AI camera.
After a 47% off on its original price, Tecno POVA 5G is selling at ₹15,299 on Amazon. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and features a 50MP AI camera.