Amazon sale: Offers on premium smartwatches under 15,000

Amazon sale: Offers on premium smartwatches under ₹15,0001 min read . 04:48 PM IST
- Extra Happiness Days on Amazon promises to offer a 10% instant discount on credit bank and EMI transactions to ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Citi Bank customers.
Amazon is running the Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days on its platform. The sale promises to offer a 10% instant discount on credit bank and EMI transactions to ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Citi Bank customers. If you looking to buy a premium smartwatch to gift to your loved ones this Diwali, we have curated a list that you may like
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth: Available at ₹11,840
In the ongoing Amazon sale, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth is selling at 61% off on its original price. The smartwatch is equipped with a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor for body composition analysis and has an optical heart rate sensor as well. It can track up to 90+ workouts and is claimed to have a battery life of up to 40 hours.
Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Stainless Steel Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch: Available at ₹14,995
After getting 35% off on its original price, Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Stainless Steel Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch is available at ₹14,995. The smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS devices. It features fast charging support and can juice up 80% in under an hour. The smartwatch has a 1.28-inch display size.
Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch: Available at ₹8,999
After a discount of 50%, Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch can be purchased at ₹8,999 on Amazon. The device comes with Alexa built-in and has a battery life of up to 14 days. The smartwatch offers more than 40 sports modes and has built-in GPS. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and offers SpO2 tracker along with stress monitoring.
Titan Smart Pro Smartwatch: Available at ₹10,995
After a discount of 27%, Titan Smart Pro smartwatch is available at ₹10,995. It is equipped with an AMOLED display and is claimed to last up to 14 days. The smartwatch is 5ATM water resistant and comes in five colour options to match your vibe. There is also a SpO2 tracker to monitor oxygen levels.
