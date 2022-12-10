Home / Technology / News /  Amazon sale: Samsung Galaxy M13, Redmi A1 and other budget phones you can buy

Online commerce platform Amazon is running Smartphone Upgrade Days. It is a five-day long sale that started on December 10. The smartphone sale on Amazon will end on December 14. As part of the sale, buyers can get a 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and credit EMI transactions. If you are looking to buy a budget smartphone, then here are some options that you can consider

iQoo Z6 Lite: Available at a discounted price of 13,999

The iQoo Z6 Lite smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. It is equipped with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 operating system. The handset boasts of a 5,000mAh battery and has a 50MP Eye Autofocus primary camera at the back.

Redmi A1: Available at a discounted price of 6,199

Redmi A1 is available at 31% discount on Amazon. The smartphone comes with a HD+ scratch resistant display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor with up to 2.0GHz clock speed. The handset features an 8MP dual rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The device houses a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W in-box charger.

Samsung Galaxy M13: Available at a discounted price of 9,699

Samsung Galaxy M13 is selling with a discount of 35%. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Infinity O Display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. Powered by an octa-core processor, the handset runs on One UI based on Android 12 operating system. The phone offers an 8MP camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture. On the rear, there is a 50MP triple camera system.

Realme Narzo 50A: Available at a discounted price of 11,499

Realme Narzo 50A comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It is equipped with a 6.5 inch HD+ display with a water drop notch at the front housing the 8MP selfie camera. On the back, there is a triple camera system consisting of 50MP, 8MP and 8MP sensors. The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Redmi 10A: Available at a discounted price of 8,299

The Redmi 10A phone comes with a HD+ IPS LCD display having 1600x700 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor with up to 2.0 GHz clock speed. The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh large battery with 10W fast charger in-box. On the rear, there is a 13MP camera. The handset sports a 5MP camera at the front.

