Bengaluru: Amazon.in announced ‘Smartphone Upgrade Days’. Under the new sale, Amazon will be curating deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones and accessories.

Interested buyers can get up to 40% off on smartphone brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Vivo and OPPO amongst others. The latest launched Samsung M32, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Tecno Spark 7T will be available with bank offers. The sale will remain live until July 8.

Amazon India will offer 10% instant discount of up to ₹1,250 using SBI Credit Cards or EMI payments. They can also avail of exchange offers and No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on select smartphones and accessories.

Here are some of the latest smartphones and smartphone accessories on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.

OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available starting ₹22,999. OnePlus 9 5G series will be on sale during the event starting ₹39,999 with bank offers. OnePlus smartphones will become more affordable with up to ₹4,000 off with bank offers and will also see up to 9 Months of No Cost EMI.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series including the Redmi Note 10S, Mi 11 series. Xiaomi smartphones will be available with exciting exchange offers and discounts. Mi 11X will be available with attractive exchange offers at the lowest price of ₹29,999 along-with No cost EMI offers. The Redmi series will also have exciting offers and additional bank offers to make the deals even sweeter.

Samsung

Along with the recent launch of Samsung M32 with FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz display, customers can also get offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 25% off on smartphones, and up to 9-month No Cost EMI during the Upgrade Days.

Samsung M31s will be available at ₹16,999. Samsung Galaxy M51 with 7000mAh will be available with discounts up to ₹8,000 and additional bank offers.

Apple iPhone

Customers can get iPhone 12 at ₹70,900 with a discount of ₹9,000.

Vivo

Up to 30% off on Vivo smartphones with an additional up to ₹2,500 off with exchange.

OPPO

Up to 35% off on OPPO smartphones with up to 12 months No cost EMI.

Amazon will also be offering deals on popular brands like Tecno, iTel, Coolpad, Honor and Lava smartphones. Customers can get with up to 65% off on Power banks and mobile accessories starting ₹99. Headsets will be available at a price starting ₹199.

