Amazon taps AI, ML to keep bad apples from its shelves

The system is deployed in stores in India, along with some pilot projects in Europe as well. Rastogi admitted that the system is at an early stage and it will be a while before the company could place timelines on exactly when it will be rolled out at scale. However, he said that the system is at above 90% accuracy in terms of precision in finding defects. “It varies from one produce to another. Like we have much better results for tomatoes and we can do it with high precision. Our numbers are a bit lower for onions and we are working on (improving that)."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}