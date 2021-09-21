Amazon has officially announced that it will hold its big fall hardware event on September 28. The event will begin at 12 PM ET or 9 AM PT, which would be 9:30 PM in India.

It will be an invite-only event, which means there will not be any live stream for general public.

Amazon has not disclosed the devices or development it plans to showcase at the event either, reported Verge, as the invite only mentions news about our latest Amazon devices, features, and services.

During the past years' events, Amazon has announced new Echo speakers, updates to Alexa's software, new Eero routers, updated Ring cameras, and more. The company also tends to announce its more unique and experimental products at its fall event.

In the previous years, they have announced the Echo Loop ring, the Echo Frames glasses, and the Ring drone (which has yet to make a reappearance since its initial debut last year.) Some people may have gotten an early look at Ring's dashcam as well, when its images leaked out this June, as per The Verge. (ANI)

