Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Amazon to host big fall hardware launch event on September 28

Amazon to host big fall hardware launch event on September 28

Premium
Amazon has not disclosed details on the agenda for the event.
1 min read . 06:43 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Amazon's hardware launch event will be invite-only, which means there will not be any live stream for general public

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon has officially announced that it will hold its big fall hardware event on September 28. The event will begin at 12 PM ET or 9 AM PT, which would be 9:30 PM in India.

Amazon has officially announced that it will hold its big fall hardware event on September 28. The event will begin at 12 PM ET or 9 AM PT, which would be 9:30 PM in India.

It will be an invite-only event, which means there will not be any live stream for general public.

It will be an invite-only event, which means there will not be any live stream for general public.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Amazon has not disclosed the devices or development it plans to showcase at the event either, reported Verge, as the invite only mentions news about our latest Amazon devices, features, and services.

 

During the past years' events, Amazon has announced new Echo speakers, updates to Alexa's software, new Eero routers, updated Ring cameras, and more. The company also tends to announce its more unique and experimental products at its fall event.

In the previous years, they have announced the Echo Loop ring, the Echo Frames glasses, and the Ring drone (which has yet to make a reappearance since its initial debut last year.) Some people may have gotten an early look at Ring's dashcam as well, when its images leaked out this June, as per The Verge. (ANI)

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!