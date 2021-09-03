Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amazon to launch Alexa-powered TV in October. What to expect

Amazon will launch its Alexa-powered TV in the US.
1 min read . 04:22 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

The new Amazon TVs will be powered by its voice assistant Alexa and will be launched in 55-inch and 75-inch sizes. These TVs will be manufactured by third-party makers, including TCL

Jeff Bezos-led tech giant Amazon Inc is planning to launch a television with its own brand by next month. The retail giant will launch the television in the United States in October, according to reports.

The Amazon-branded television has been under development for the past two years, reported Business Insider. Teams including Amazon Devices and Lab126 have been working on the project.

The new televisions will be powered by Amazon's own voice assistant Alexa and will be launched in 55-inch and 75-inch sizes. These TVs will be manufactured by third-party makers, including TCL.

Amazon is also working on a TV  in-house, but its launch date is still not clear, the report said.

Amazon has some experience in the TV market. It offers affordable TVs under the AmazonBasics brand. The retail giant has also partnered with BestBuy to sell Toshiba and Insignia TVs that run Amazon's Fire TV software. In India, the company sells Ondia, Croma and AmazonBasics TVs with Fire TV software, ranging from 16,499 to 50,990.

Amazon also sells Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube, which you can turn a TV into a smart TV. The third generation Fire TV Stick is available for 3,999, whereas the Fire TV Stick 4K retails for 5,999. The Fire TV Cube comes with a price tag of 12,999.

