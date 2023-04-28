Amazon to make Alexa more advanced using an upgraded AI model, says CEO Andy Jassy2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 07:18 PM IST
At its Q1 earnings call, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that the company is building a more powerful large language model (LLM) than the existing one powering Alexa at present.
Ever since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence (AI) race has taken a new pace. Big tech giants like Google and Microsoft are already taking a lead. Latest to join is Amazon. CEO Andy Jassy recently said that Amazon is planning to make its voice assistant- Alexa, ‘the world’s best personal assistant’.
