Ever since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence (AI) race has taken a new pace. Big tech giants like Google and Microsoft are already taking a lead. Latest to join is Amazon. CEO Andy Jassy recently said that Amazon is planning to make its voice assistant- Alexa, ‘the world’s best personal assistant’.

During an earnings call, Jassy said that the company is building a more powerful large language model (LLM) than the existing one powering Alexa at present. At the event, he stressed that Amazon will continue to invest in AI in cloud computing services.

“Our recent announcement on Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative AI and the chips and managed services associated with them is another recent example," he added.

“And I think that’s going to really rapidly accelerate our vision of becoming the world’s best personal assistant. I think there’s a significant business model underneath it," the Amazon chief stated.

For those unaware, Amazon announced the Bedrock service for generative AI service in a limited preview earlier this month. AWS will offer access to its own first-party language models called Titan through the Bedrock.

Amazon announced its revenue for Q1, 2023. The company revealed that the net sales rose by 9% to $127.4 billion in the first quarter, compared with $116.4 billion in Q1, 2022. Amazon Web Services (AWS) segment also sales increased 16% year-over-year to $21.4 billion.

Speaking about Alexa and how the company wants to make it world’s best personal assistant, Jassy said, “I think when people often ask us about Alexa, what we often share is that if we were just building a smart speaker, it would be a much smaller investment. But we have a vision, which we have conviction about that we want to build the world’s best personal assistant. And to do that, it’s difficult."

Meanwhile, Amazon’s net income in the first quarter of 2023 was $3.2 billion.