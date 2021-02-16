Amazon to manufacture Fire TV Stick in India from this year

In a mega boost to Modi government's ' Make in India ' initiative for an Atmanirbhar Bharat , Amazon will start manufacturing television streaming devices in India later this. "Delighted to share that soon Amazon will commence manufacturing of electronics products like FireTV stick in India," said Union minister for electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday.

The e-commerce giant will start making the devices via a subsidiary of its manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group and production will start later this year in its facilities outside Chennai, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

"This further reiterates our commitment to ‘Make in India’, contributing directly to the local economy, creating jobs & boosting Indian innovation," said Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Head, Amazon India. On Tuesday, Amazon’s India Agarwal briefed Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, on the details of the company’s manufacturing plans.

“The device manufacturing program will be able to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year, catering to the demands of customers in India," the company said in the blog." Amazon will continuously evaluate scaling capacity to additional marketplaces."

"We welcome Amazon’s decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs as well. This will further our mission of creating a Atmanirbhar Bharat which is digitally empowered," Prasad said, quoted Amazon's blog post.

The global e-commerce giant also pledged to invest $1 billion to digitize 10 million small and medium businesses, help Indian businesses sell worldwide thereby enabling US $10 billion in cumulative exports, and create an additional 1 million jobs by 2025.

In 2020 Amazon announced the ‘Local Shops on Amazon’, a program that retailers and local shops be Atmanirbhar, and benefit from selling online. "We have over 22,000 neighborhood stores registered across the country gathering additional footfalls through their online presence and furthering their earning potential by acting as pickup points, logistics partners, and experience centers for e-commerce," the blog mentioned.

"India is an attractive investment destination and is poised to become a major player in the global supply chain in the electronics and IT products industry. Our Government’s decision to launch a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme has received tremendous response globally," the minister added.

The online retailer is joining electronics giants such as Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in making devices like phones and tablets in the South Asian nation.

