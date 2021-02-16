Amazon to manufacture Fire TV Stick in India from this year

In 2020 Amazon announced the ‘Local Shops on Amazon’, a program that retailers and local shops be Atmanirbhar, and benefit from selling online. "We have over 22,000 neighborhood stores registered across the country gathering additional footfalls through their online presence and furthering their earning potential by acting as pickup points, logistics partners, and experience centers for e-commerce," the blog mentioned.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}