Amazon to offer deals on iPhone 11 series, MacBooks and more on Apple Days sale

Amazon.in is going to offer interesting deals on Apple products in India. The e-commerce website is organizing a sale specific to the American brand and is calling it ‘Apple Days’. The sale will provide deals and offers on latest iPhone 11 series, Apple Watch, MacBook and more. The new Apple Days sale will start at midnight and will be live until 25 July. This new sale will also comprise offers from participating brands and sellers.

Amazon.in is going to offer interesting deals on Apple products in India. The e-commerce website is organizing a sale specific to the American brand and is calling it ‘Apple Days’. The sale will provide deals and offers on latest iPhone 11 series, Apple Watch, MacBook and more. The new Apple Days sale will start at midnight and will be live until 25 July. This new sale will also comprise offers from participating brands and sellers.

Customers can get iPhone 11 series at its lowest price ever with a flat discount of ₹5,400. It will now be available for ₹62,900. Customers can avail an additional discount of ₹4,000 on iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. iPhone 8 Plus will be available for ₹41,500.

Customers can get iPhone 11 series at its lowest price ever with a flat discount of ₹5,400. It will now be available for ₹62,900. Customers can avail an additional discount of ₹4,000 on iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. iPhone 8 Plus will be available for ₹41,500. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

During Apple Days sale, customers can get deals on latest Apple accessories as well as avail discounts on other Apple products. The iPad will be sold at a discount of ₹5,000 and the company is also offering a flat ₹1,000 off on Apple Watch Series 3 with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. They can also get an instant discount of ₹7,000 on popular Apple Macbook Pro using HDFC Debit and Credit Cards.

Apple is expected to launch the next generation of iPhones in the month of September. According to the reports so far, the company will be launching four new smartphones under the iPhone 12 series. This will include a iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Plus (or Max), iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Plus. All four phones are expected to feature a notch format on the display but with varying degrees of screen to body ratio.

Topics AmazonApple