E-commerce giants have been reported to deliver wrong items several times in the past few years. Imagine ordering your favourite gadgets after a long wait, and something else gets delivered. A similar incident has been reported again on reddit.

An Amazon user who ordered the PS5 God Of War Ragnarok bundle was left disappointed when he received a couple of Bluetooth speakers in the box instead. The user shared his experience on PlayStation India’s Reddit subhead, revealing that he had placed an order for the PS5 on February 7 from the seller Kay Kay Overseas Corporation. However, when the package arrived, it was listed under the Electronics Bazar Store.

View Full Image details from reddit (reddit)

The user uploaded an unboxing video which showed two large Bluetooth speakers instead of the PS5 that he had ordered. Amazon support was then contacted, and they informed the user that the investigation would take three days. The timestamps recorded in the video matched the delivery time, providing evidence that the user had not received the correct product.

He wrote, “Amazon support has said they will investigate and this will take 3 days. The timestamps are recorded with the video which matches the delivery time."

In addition, the user urged people to avoid purchasing the PS5 online and shared another instance of a buyer receiving a used PS4 Pro 1 TB from the same seller.He said, “Please don't purchase the PS5 from at least these sellers. Go to the offline store and get it. I learned it the hard way. Was so excited and all ruined. Instead, I suffered mental trauma and literally cried. I really hope Amazon refunds me or sends me the PS5. #PS5Scam #AmazonScam Update: One more buyer got a used PS4 Pro 1 TB from KAY KAY Overseas yesterday! Big scam it seems! He is also asked to wait till 23 Feb."

When a Reddit user made a joke about someone receiving a PS5 instead of Bluetooth speakers, the original user responded by saying that the situation seemed deliberate from the seller. He speculated that the seller did not have a PS5 in stock and instead fulfilled the order with the Bluetooth speakers to prevent any potential strikes or issues with Amazon.