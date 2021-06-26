Washington: Amazon Web Services (AWS) has acquired a messaging application Wickr. The messaging application which was founded in 2012, boasts of emphasis on encryption.

The Amazon subsidiary AWS made the decision official through a social media post. The post read, "We are excited to share that AWS has acquired Wickr, an innovative company that has developed the industry's most secure, end-to-end encrypted, communication technology."

AWS vice president Stephen Schmidt claimed that the acquisition will help the company build its relationships further with the military, and Washington in general, and said that Wickr's features give "security-conscious enterprises and government agencies the ability to implement important governance and security controls to help them meet their compliance requirements."

The messaging application Wickr rivals the likes of Signal for providing encryption. The application has even been used by journalists and whistleblowers.

Schmidt indicated that the acquisition was at least partially influenced by the need to preserve information security while working remotely. "With the move to hybrid work environments, due in part to the COVID-19, enterprises and government agencies have a growing desire to protect their communications," he wrote.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but Schmidt concluded the note, by adding that AWS (Amazon Web Services) will be offering Wickr services effective immediately and the current Wickr users would not see significant changes for the time being.

