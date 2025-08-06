Amazon Web Services expands GenAI offerings with OpenAI’s ‘open weight’ models

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced on August 5 that OpenAI’s new open weight foundation models—gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b—are now available on Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker AI, marking a significant expansion in generative AI offerings on its cloud platform.

Key Highlights First-time integration with AWS This is the first time OpenAI’s open weight models are being made accessible through AWS, offering customers a streamlined path to build and deploy generative AI applications using familiar AWS tools and infrastructure.

Performance & cost efficiency

The larger model, gpt-oss-120b, delivers 3x better price-performance than Google’s Gemini, 5x better than DeepSeek-R1, and 2x better than OpenAI’s own o4 model, according to Aamazon.

Support for AI agents and complex reasoning With advanced reasoning capabilities, these models are well-suited for agentic workflows, coding, scientific analysis, and multi-step problem-solving. They support features like chain-of-thought outputs, web search, and code interpretation, along with a 128K token context window for processing large documents.

Security and safety measures OpenAI’s models are integrated with Amazon Bedrock’s Guardrails, blocking up to 88% of harmful content using configurable filters. The models have also undergone comprehensive safety evaluation to support responsible deployment.

Broader access through SageMaker On Amazon SageMaker AI, customers can use OpenAI’s models for pre-training, evaluation, fine-tuning, and custom deployment, leveraging AWS’s robust suite of machine learning tools.

Industry adoption Amazon stated that organisations such as Pfizer, Siemens, the PGA TOUR, and GoDaddy already use Amazon Bedrock for GenAI-powered transformations. OpenAI now joins Meta, Mistral AI, and others as part of AWS’s growing ecosystem of open weight model providers, it said.

“Open weight models are an important area of innovation in the future development of generative AI technology, which is why we have invested in making AWS the best place to run them—including those launching today from OpenAI,” said Atul Deo, director of product, AWS. “The addition of OpenAI as our newest open weight model provider marks a natural progression in our commitment to bringing cutting-edge AI to organizations worldwide, and the unmatched size of our customer base marks a transformative shift in access to OpenAI’s advanced technology.”