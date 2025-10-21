Amazon Web Services outage: Here’s how many users are impacted and the downtime costs

On Monday, Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced continued connectivity issues, affecting millions of users and businesses worldwide. Popular platforms including Snapchat, Facebook, Fortnite, Robinhood, Coinbase, and AI firm Perplexity were disrupted.

Even US airlines such as Delta and United reported delayed flights due to the outage. Banks, e-commerce apps, and enterprise operations also faced interruptions, preventing consumers from making purchases or accessing essential financial services.

Financial impact Mehdi Daoudi, CEO of internet performance monitoring firm Catchpoint, said that the total economic fallout from the AWS outage could reach billions of dollars, citing losses in productivity and halted business operations, CNN reported.

“The financial impact of this outage will easily reach into the hundreds of billions due to loss in productivity for millions of workers that cannot do their job, plus business operations that are stopped or delayed — from airlines to factories,” Daoudi reportedly said.

AWS reach and market dominance The incident highlights AWS’s extensive reach and critical role in supporting the web. Key figures, as per CNN, include:

-37% of the global cloud market share (2024, Gartner)

-$107.6 billion revenue in 2024

-Over 6 million kilometers of fiber optic cabling

-Availability in 38 geographic regions

-Customers include Disney, the US Army, Capital One, United Airlines, and the NFL

The Monday outage underscores how dependent global businesses, governments, and consumers are on AWS, illustrating the massive financial and operational consequences of downtime in a single cloud provider’s network.

While Amazon reports recovery efforts are underway, the incident serves as a reminder of the fragility of modern digital infrastructure.

