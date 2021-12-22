Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud-computing unit suffered a new outage Wednesday, at least its third this month, which appeared to cause internet issues for some companies.

Amazon Web Services said it began investigating connectivity issues at about 7:35 a.m. ET for some servers in its US-East-1 region—which is hosted in Northern Virginia and covers cities including Boston, Houston and Chicago.

Within about an hour, AWS said on its status dashboard that it began making progress in restoring power.

“We have now restored power to all instances and network devices within the affected data center," AWS said on its site at 8:39 a.m. ET.

Amazon didn’t respond to questions about how many users were affected by the outage.

Downdetector, a site that tracks website outages, showed companies such as Coinbase Global Inc., Hulu and Slack experienced issues.

A Coinbase spokeswoman said the AWS outage resulted in delays in some cryptocurrency transactions through its app and website. The issues lasted for about 20 minutes, she said. Representatives for Slack and Hulu didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The disruption comes after Amazon suffered an hourslong outage earlier this month that took many businesses and services offline. The cloud-computing unit suffered a second outage last week, but it was much shorter in duration.

AWS is the largest cloud-computing provider in the U.S. The service allows customers, including many large businesses, to rent computing, storage and network capabilities. Companies and consumers have increasingly come to depend on cloud-computing services as the pandemic has forced people to work from home.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

