Amazon will now deliver iPhones and AirPods to users' doorsteps using drones: How it works

Getting your goods delivered by drones seems straight out of a science fiction movie but it became an actual reality in 2022 when Amazon truly began drone deliveries in the US. Amazon states that you can simply tap the "place your order" button, and the entire process takes around 60 minutes or less. However, Amazon is now starting to expand into more categories of devices, which will join the already existing 60,000 items eligible for drone delivery. Amazon says it has received FAA clearance to deliver new categories of items, including Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, Apple AirTags, Apple AirPods, doorbells, and more.

iPhone, Galaxy Phones To Be Delivered Using Drones: Details Amazon states that you will need to select the drone delivery option when you check out. You must be purchasing any of these items in an eligible area, and the item must weigh five pounds or less. You can then select your delivery address and a delivery spot at your address, such as your driveway or yard.

In the screenshot Amazon has shared, we also see a map preview of the location you have selected, and you can select the exact point where the drone is going to deliver your package. Amazon will tell you precisely how long delivery is going to take. Amazon says that its latest ordering process has been fine-tuned as a result of two years of building and integrating a digital map into the drone's computer with eligible addresses.

You Will Know The Exact ETA The drones can actually determine how long it will take for the drone to fly to an address. So, once the order is placed, Amazon can tell you the exact delivery time within five minutes of placing an order, informing you when you can expect your package. Amazon will also tell you if a delivery cannot be completed, along with the reason.

Amazon will be doing these deliveries using its new MK30 drone. When these drones reach the delivery point, they will verify the correct location and the correct package before making the delivery.

