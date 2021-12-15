BENGALURU : Amazon.com Inc's live-streaming site Twitch said on Wednesday its services are facing several issues.

"Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them - we'll continue to update you," Twitch tweeted.

🔎 We are aware of several issues affecting Twitch services.



Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them - we'll continue to update you, here. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 15, 2021

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed over 15,000 user reports.

