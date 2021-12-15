OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Amazon-owned Twitch down for many users
Listen to this article

BENGALURU : Amazon.com Inc's live-streaming site Twitch said on Wednesday its services are facing several issues.

"Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them - we'll continue to update you," Twitch tweeted.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed over 15,000 user reports.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout