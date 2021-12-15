Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amazon-owned Twitch down for many users

Amazon-owned Twitch down for many users

Amazon's live-streaming site Twitch said its services are facing several issues
1 min read . 09:51 PM IST Chavi Mehta, Reuters

'Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them - we'll continue to update you,' Twitch tweeted

BENGALURU : Amazon.com Inc's live-streaming site Twitch said on Wednesday its services are facing several issues.

"Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them - we'll continue to update you," Twitch tweeted.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed over 15,000 user reports.

