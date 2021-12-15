Amazon-owned Twitch down for many users

Amazon-owned Twitch down for many users1 min read . 09:51 PM IST
'Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them - we'll continue to update you,' Twitch tweeted
BENGALURU : Amazon.com Inc's live-streaming site Twitch said on Wednesday its services are facing several issues.
"Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them - we'll continue to update you," Twitch tweeted.
Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed over 15,000 user reports.
