Amazon's Alexa sees 21% surge in multilingual mode usage, nearly half of Echo users prefer multilingual mode interaction2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Amazon announces 21% increase in use of multilingual mode on Alexa in India, with nearly half of Echo users using it.
E-commerce platform Amazon has announced there was a 21% increase in 2022 in the use of multilingual mode on Alexa-powered devices in the country. As revealed by the company, almost one out of every two users of Echo smart speakers prefer multilingual mode of Indian-English/Hindi to interact with Alexa.