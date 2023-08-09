Due to its multilingual mode, Alexa can understand requests to play a particular song in more than 50 different ways whether it is “Alexa, Tum Kya Mile bajao", “Alexa, play Tum Kya Mile'', or “Alexa, Tum Kya Mile play karo" and many more. Amazon said that the customer engagement with Alexa during festivals, such as Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi, and important days like Independence Day, is higher owing primarily to increased requests for songs related to these occasions. In addition, smart home controls, and productivity-related queries are among the most popular requests made to Alexa in Hinglish. For example, "Alexa, bedroom lights ON karo", “Alexa, electricity ka bill bharo" and “Alexa, alarm lagao".

