Amazon's first-ever Black Friday sale goes live in India: Top deals on Apple and Samsung products, bank offers and more
Amazon India has announced that its first-ever Black Friday sale in India will go live today and continue till December 22. While the Black Friday sale is a big event for shoppers in many other parts of the world, this is the first time that Amazon India is hosting the shopping frenzy.