Amazon India introduces its first Black Friday sale, lasting until December 22, with discounts up to 75% on electronics and 65% on home items. This event aims to offer Indian shoppers exceptional value across both international and local brands.

Amazon India has announced that its first-ever Black Friday sale in India will go live today and continue till December 22. While the Black Friday sale is a big event for shoppers in many other parts of the world, this is the first time that Amazon India is hosting the shopping frenzy.

During the current sale, Amazon is offering discounts on top electronics brands like Apple, Sony, Samsung and Amazfit along with deals on top lifestyle brands like Nike, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Jean-Paul, Calvin Klein and more.

Talking about the new sale, Saurabh Srivastava, Vice-President, Categories, Amazon India said in a statement, "The record-breaking success of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 showed the huge appetite that Indian customers have for great value. Now, we're raising the bar by bringing Amazon's popular shopping event globally, Black Friday, to India for the first time ever on Amazon.in, with savings across electronics, beauty, home appliances, and décor from both Indian and international brands. This marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional value and shopping experience to customers across all categories,"

Top deals during Amazon Black Friday Sale: Up to 75% discount on Electronics: Amazon has teased between 40 to 75% discount on mobile, electronics and accessories with top deals on Apple MacBook Air, iPhone 15 lineup, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy Buds and more.

The e-commerce giant is also offering some exciting discounts on Xiaomi's 32-inch Smart Google LED TV, Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition and Sony Playstation Digital Edition Slim.

Up to 65% off home must-haves: Amazon is also promising up to 65% discounts on home must-haves like air conditioners from Panasonic, LG, Samsung, and more. The company is also offering between 40% and 70% discounts on luggage, handbags, and luxury brands.