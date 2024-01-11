Discover great deals this festive season with Amazon.in's crafted Pongal and Sankranti Festive Store, featuring an array of products across various categories. Amazon's festive offerings bring you exclusive deals on a wide range of items, including ethnic attire, electronics, appliances, home decorations, fashion and beauty essentials, accessories, fresh produce like fruits and vegetables, flowers, and more. Explore the curated selection and make the most of these exciting deals during the festive celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Customers can take advantage of these offers until January 18, 2024. They can explore enticing deals from top brands such as OnePlus, ASUS, Cadbury, Happilo, Philips, Just Herbs, Amul, Lizol, Anarva, Aashirvaad, Gold Art India, Lignum Arts, and many more.

Here are top deals on products customers can select from on Amazon.in’s Pongal & Sankranti Festive Store with offers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 15, Intel: The laptop, ASUS Vivobook 15 is equipped with the latest processor for efficient work on the go. Additionally, it comes with Intel Core i7-12650H Processor, 15.6-inch and Intel Iris Xᵉ graphic card. Get it on Amazon.in for ₹30,990

boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds: The boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS earbuds are equipped with state-of-the-art technology such as Beast Mode and ENx technology that helps cut through noise. Get this on Amazon.in for ₹1,799.

JBL Partybox 110: These wireless Bluetooth party speakers come with 12 hours of playtime. Get it on Amazon.in for ₹27,666. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 11R 5G: The OnePlus 11R boasts a 5000 mAh battery, 100W SUPERVOOC charging capability, and delivers smooth and fast performance. Get this on Amazon.in for ₹39,999.

pTron Bassbuds Plus in Ear True Wireless Stereo Earbuds with Mic: The pTron Bassbuds earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Get this on Amazon.in for ₹699.

realme narzo 60X 5G: This budget-friendly 5G smartphone has a 50 MP primary camera that captures high-quality pictures. Get this on Amazon.in for ₹14,499. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

