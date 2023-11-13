'Ambitious and compelling': Apple plans to bring Gen AI and other key features to iOS 18
iOS 18 could feature generative AI technology as Apple aims to compete with Google and OpenAI. The company describes the upcoming operating system as 'ambitious and compelling'.
Apple recently released its latest operating system upgrade, iOS 17, to the general public. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant is already working around the clock to bring many major upgrades to iOS 18, which will be announced at next year's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) event.