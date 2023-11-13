iOS 18 could feature generative AI technology as Apple aims to compete with Google and OpenAI. The company describes the upcoming operating system as 'ambitious and compelling'.

Apple recently released its latest operating system upgrade, iOS 17, to the general public. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant is already working around the clock to bring many major upgrades to iOS 18, which will be announced at next year's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why is iOS 18 important? According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman, Apple will not bring a hardware upgrade to the iPhone 16 and will instead try to lure customers with the new software upgrades. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, Apple is also betting big on generative AI to compete with Google and OpenAI in this segment, and iOS 18 could see some form of implementation of this goal, Gurnman reported.

Apple executives have described the upcoming operating system as "ambitious and compelling", Gurnman noted. The new improvements in iOS 18 could relate to features, design, security and performance.

Gurnman's report notes that Apple's head of software engineering, Craig Federighi, decided to freeze development work on new major software updates because the quality of the first versions was not up to the mark. The pause allowed the tech giant to debug the software and improve performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple last made such a move in 2019, when the bugs and feature delays caused iPhones to glitch on launch day.

At the time, Apple adopted a policy called "The Pact", which read: 'We will never knowingly allow regressions in the build. And when we find them, we will fix them quickly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In simple terms, the policy meant that if adding a new feature caused a glitch somewhere else, the bug or 'regression' would be fixed immediately.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.