Ambrane launches new range of Bluetooth earphones, starting at 1,299

Ambrane announced Ravindra Jadeja as its brand ambassador last month. Now, as part of the company's plans for its roadmap of future products, the company has launched wireless neckbands in India. The company claims that these new Bluetooth earphones provide high bass and long battery life. The price of the new range starts from ₹1, 299 and the products will be covered under 365 days of warranty.

The neckband range further includes the Melody series. Melody 20 and Melody 11 which provide dual stereo output, along with 10mm drivers. The company claims that Melody 20 comes with a long battery life that supports upto 8 hours of playtime with only 2 hours of charging. Melody 11 supports 6 hours of playtime. Both the neckbands Melody 20, priced at ₹1,499 and Melody 11 priced at ₹1,799 get a light on collar design.

Trendz 11 neckband is priced at ₹1,999 features deep bass technology. It offers a claimed playback time of up to 6 hours with a 1.5-hour charge.

All the models of the neckband series are equipped with smart voice assistant; Google Assistant and Siri. The neckbands feature tangle-free wear with its magnetic clasps that keep the earphone together when not in use.

Also, the neckbands are integrated with an in-built microphone for calling. Interested buyers can purchase the products from the brand’s website, Amazon India and Flipkart as wel.

