AMD announced the new AMD EPYC 7003 Series chipsets, which includes the AMD EPYC 7763. According to the company, the new EPYC 7003 series processors help HPC, cloud and enterprise customers by delivering up to 19% more instructions per clock.

“With the launch of our 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, we are incredibly excited to deliver the fastest server CPU in the world. These processors extend our data center leadership and help customers solve today’s most complex IT challenges, while substantially growing our ecosystem," said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Data Center and Embedded Solutions Business Group. “We not only double the performance over the competition in HPC, cloud and enterprise workloads with our newest server CPUs, but together with the AMD Instinct GPUs, we are breaking the exascale barrier in supercomputing and helping to tackle problems that have previously been beyond humanity’s reach."

AMD EPYC Processors, Powering the Modern Data Center

The AMD EPYC 7003 Series Processors have up to 64 “Zen 3" cores per processor and introduce new levels of per-core cache memory, while continuing to offer the PCIe 4 connectivity and memory bandwidth that defined the EPYC 7002 series CPUs.

The 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors also include security features through AMD Infinity Guard, supporting a new feature called Secure Encrypted Virtualization-Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP). SEV-SNP expands the existing SEV features on EPYC processors, adding memory integrity protection capabilities to help prevent malicious hypervisor-based attacks by creating an isolated execution environment.

For HPC customers AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors enable faster time to discovery with more I/O5 and memory throughput, and “Zen 3" cores that the company claims delivers up to twice the performance for HPC workloads compared to the competition.

For cloud providers who need compute density and security capabilities, AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors offer high core density, security features and up to twice the integer performance compared to the competition, according to the company.

For the enterprise, the company claims that AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors help improve efficiency, and deliver value and performance. The new processors increase transactional database processing by up to 19%.

Brands such as AWS, Dell, Cisco, Google Cloud, HPE, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and more will be using this new EPYC 7003 series.

