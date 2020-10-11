AMD buying Xilinx: No chip shot

The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday that Advanced Micro Devices is in advanced talks to acquire Xilinx in a deal that could be valued at more than $30 billion. That is assuming Xilinx is able to land a decent premium to its unaffected market value of a little under $26 billion. The deal would pair two chip makers that typically work at very different ends of the market but have both been targeting data centers lately. Both also depend on the cutting-edge fabrication processes of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, or TSMC, to actually produce their chips.

Investors are likely to be intrigued. AMD’s share price slipped only 3% in early-morning trading Friday—a tame reaction considering the dilutive effect of what is likely to be mostly a stock deal by a company sitting on just over $1 billion in net cash. AMD has been on fire recently with its stock price up more than 200% over the past 12 months. Xilinx is up only 8% in that time, though its unaffected valuation of 36 times forward earnings is one of the highest on the PHLX Semiconductor Index.

Not a steal, in other words. To justify the price, AMD will need to integrate the types of programmable chips made by Xilinx into its own offerings to produce new growth opportunities. That has so far eluded Intel, which bought Xilinx’s top rival, Altera, back in 2015. Intel believed that deal would strengthen its data-center business. It does indeed continue to dominate the space, but it remains unclear what role—if any—Altera has played. Intel’s programmable-solutions segment, mostly comprising Altera, showed revenue of just under $2 billion last year—less than 3% above what Altera reported the year before being bought.

Intel also had a much larger business to fold Altera into. AMD is one-tenth the size of its rival, making Xilinx a much bigger fish to swallow. Analysts note that Xilinx brings superior profit margins; Matthew Ramsay of Cowen estimates the deal could be 10%-20% accretive to AMD’s per-share earnings by 2023. But a move this ambitious—at a time when the U.S.-China trade war has made any major semiconductor transaction perilous—will need a stronger argument than just padding the bottom line.

Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

Intel acquired Altera in 2015. An earlier version of this article incorrectly gave the year as 2005. (Corrected on Oct. 9)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.