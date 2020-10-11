AMD buying Xilinx: No chip shot

The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday that Advanced Micro Devices is in advanced talks to acquire Xilinx in a deal that could be valued at more than $30 billion. That is assuming Xilinx is able to land a decent premium to its unaffected market value of a little under $26 billion. The deal would pair two chip makers that typically work at very different ends of the market but have both been targeting data centers lately. Both also depend on the cutting-edge fabrication processes of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, or TSMC, to actually produce their chips.