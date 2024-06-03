AMD takes on Nvidia - Qualcomm with new AI chipsets. All you need to know

AMD challenges Nvidia in AI semiconductor space with new MI325X accelerator and Ryzen AI 300 chipset range at Computex 2024. CEO Lisa Su emphasizes AI as top priority for industry transformation.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is aiming to challenge Nvidia's dominance in the AI semiconductor space with the launch of its new artificial intelligence (AI) chips at the Computex 2024 technology trade show on Monday.

During the event, AMD CEO Lisa Su unveiled the new MI325X accelerator, which will be available in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company also unveiled a new Ryzen AI 300 chipset range, which will power Microsoft's new AI PCs. This new range of chipsets is likely to provide direct competition to Snapdragon's X series and Intel's Meteor Lake series.

Speaking about her company's focus on AI, Su said: "AI is our number one priority, and we're at the beginning of an incredibly exciting time for the industry as AI transforms virtually every business, improves our quality of life, and reshapes every part of the computing market".

AMD's announcement comes shortly after market leader Nvidia unveiled new chipsets. The Jensen Huang-led company unveiled a new 'Rubin' line of AI chipsets to replace the 'Blackwell' model launched earlier this year

Microsoft CEO Sataya Nadella while talking about the new chipsets from AMD said, “We are in the midst of a massive AI platform shift, with the promise to transform how we live and work… That's why our deep partnership with AMD, which has spanned multiple computing platforms, from the PC to custom silicon for Xbox, and now to AI, is so important to us."

The newly launched Ryzen AI 300 series will be available from July in some select Copilot Plus PCs such as the Asus Vivobook S15 and HP OmniBook.

The new Copilot+ PCs are an attempt by Microsoft to bring back the rivalry with Apple in the laptop space. Notably, Apple's MacBooks were also previously powered by Intel chipsets, but the Cupertino-based tech giant has had a significant advantage since switching to ARM-based M-series silicon.

With the focus on generative AI and the introduction of the new Snapdragon X series, AMD's Ryzen AI 300 series and other such processors, Microsoft's aim is to outdo Apple's laptops in terms of performance and usability.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

