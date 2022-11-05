AMD unveils Radeon RX 7900 XTX, RX 7900 XT, its most advanced graphic cards

AMD has announced its most advanced gaming chipset graphic cards which are AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 799 XT. These latest graphics cards from the tech giant claim to provide enhanced gaming experience, efficiency to power 4K support or even higher resolution for heavy game files.
AMD has announced its most advanced gaming chipset graphic cards which are AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 799 XT. These latest graphics cards from the tech giant claim to provide enhanced gaming experience, efficiency to power 4K support or even higher resolution for heavy game files.
According to AMD, these graphics cards are the world’s gaming graphics cards to feature an advanced AMD chipset design and come with the latest AMD RFNA 3 architecture.
According to AMD, these graphics cards are the world’s gaming graphics cards to feature an advanced AMD chipset design and come with the latest AMD RFNA 3 architecture.
Along with the new graphics cards, the company has also announced several updates to its software suite. This includes the next iteration of the famous FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) temporal upscaling technology, FSR 2.2, which is likely to be available in Forza Horizon 5 by November 8 this year.
Along with the new graphics cards, the company has also announced several updates to its software suite. This includes the next iteration of the famous FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) temporal upscaling technology, FSR 2.2, which is likely to be available in Forza Horizon 5 by November 8 this year.
AMD has also announced plans to release FSR 3 which features AMD Fluid Motion Frames technology in 2023.
AMD has also announced plans to release FSR 3 which features AMD Fluid Motion Frames technology in 2023.
Additionally, the chipset company has also unveiled the AMD Advantage for Desktop PCs. It brings the AMD Advantage framework to desktops, fusing together the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 7950x SoC and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards with AMD software - Adrenalin Edition and AMD smart technologies to bring the great platform for creators and gamers.
Additionally, the chipset company has also unveiled the AMD Advantage for Desktop PCs. It brings the AMD Advantage framework to desktops, fusing together the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 7950x SoC and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards with AMD software - Adrenalin Edition and AMD smart technologies to bring the great platform for creators and gamers.
Notably, AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards are likely to be available from AMD.com commencing from December 13, and from AMD board partners which begins in mid-December. As per the company, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX will cost $999, whereas the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT will cost $899.
Notably, AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards are likely to be available from AMD.com commencing from December 13, and from AMD board partners which begins in mid-December. As per the company, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX will cost $999, whereas the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT will cost $899.
AMD claims that its RDNA 3 Architecture features an advanced chiplet design, revamped compute units and second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology. The RDNA 4 architecture delivers up to 54 per cent more performance per watt than AMD RDNA 2, says AMD.
AMD claims that its RDNA 3 Architecture features an advanced chiplet design, revamped compute units and second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology. The RDNA 4 architecture delivers up to 54 per cent more performance per watt than AMD RDNA 2, says AMD.
As per the company, these chipsets support DisplayPort 2.1. AMD says, “The graphics cards are industry’s only high-end gaming graphics cards to support DisplayPort 2.1 technology with UHBR 13.5, enabling high-refresh 4K (up to 480Hz) or 8K (up to 165Hz) gaming on next-gen displays.