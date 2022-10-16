Home / Technology / News /  American executives in Limbo at Chinese chip companies after US ban

American executives in Limbo at Chinese chip companies after US ban

wsj 5 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 07:31 PM IST Liza Lin, The Wall Street Journal
Several companies, including Beijing-based Naura Technology and Dutch equipment maker ASML Holding, have suspended their American employees from continuing work that could now be restricted while they seek clarity on the rules (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
Several companies, including Beijing-based Naura Technology and Dutch equipment maker ASML Holding, have suspended their American employees from continuing work that could now be restricted while they seek clarity on the rules (Photo: Bloomberg)

At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from CEO to vice president

SINGAPORE : American workers hold key positions throughout China’s domestic chip industry, helping manufacturers develop new chips to catch up with foreign rivals. Now, those workers are in limbo under new US export control rules that prohibit US citizens from supporting China’s advanced chip development.

