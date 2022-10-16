American executives in Limbo at Chinese chip companies after US ban

American executives in Limbo at Chinese chip companies after US ban5 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 07:31 PM IST
At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from CEO to vice president
SINGAPORE : American workers hold key positions throughout China’s domestic chip industry, helping manufacturers develop new chips to catch up with foreign rivals. Now, those workers are in limbo under new US export control rules that prohibit US citizens from supporting China’s advanced chip development.