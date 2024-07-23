CrowdStrike’s CEO asked to testify by US House Committee after Microsoft global outage: ‘Americans deserve to know…’
US House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee has sent a letter to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz and asked him to testify about his company's security update that crashed millions of Windows device last week.