CrowdStrike's CEO asked to testify by US House Committee after Microsoft global outage: 'Americans deserve to know…'

CrowdStrike’s CEO asked to testify by US House Committee after Microsoft global outage: ‘Americans deserve to know…’

US House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee requests CrowdStrike CEO to testify about a security update that crashed millions of Windows devices, impacting global economy sectors like aviation, healthcare, and banking.

US House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee has sent a letter to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz and asked him to testify about his company's security update that crashed millions of Windows device last week.

In a letter addressed to CrowdStrike CEO quoted by the Washington Post, the committee's chair and a Tennessee Republican, Mark Green stated, “We cannot ignore the magnitude of this incident, which some have claimed is the largest IT outage in history. In less than one day, we have seen major impacts to key functions of the global economy, including aviation, healthcare, banking, media, and emergency services. Recognizing that Americans will undoubtedly feel the lasting, real-world consequences of this incident, they deserve to know in detail how this incident happened and the mitigation steps CrowdStrike is taking."

“We are relieved that you confirmed that “this is not a security incident or cyberattack.", However, this incident must serve as a broader warning about the national security risks associated with network dependency." Green added.

Why is the global tech outage relevant?

A glitchy update by CrowdStrike led to crashes in millions of Windows devices crashing. Users saw what is commonly referred to as the ‘Blue screen of death’ prompts since their devices were stuck in recovery mode. As per Microsoft's last update, at least 8.5 million Windows devices were affected by the faulty update. Meanwhile, many critical sectors like healthcare, aviation, emergency services and banking were affected by the update.

Although, Windows device across the globe started slowly coming back online later on Friday, companies are still dealing with issues like flight cancellations, backlogs, delays and more. This has led to an increased scrutiny on CrowdStrike in an attempt to ensure that such a vast outage does not occur in the future.

