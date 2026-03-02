Amid ‘Cancel ChatGPT’ trend, Anthropic launches feature to help users switch to Claude

As users across social media platforms threaten to get rid of their ChatGPT subscriptions and switch over to Claude, Anthropic has gone a step ahead and launched a new feature to take full advantage of the momentum. The company announced the new feature via a post on the official Claude handle on Threads where it noted that users can now import saved memories from other AI chatbots directly over to Claude.

Notably, Google was also recently tipped to be working on a similar feature for Gemini that lets the chatbot bring in memories from other chatbots but Anthropic seems to have beaten the tech giant to the punch here. The crucial difference with Anthropic's implementation, however, is that the company only allows its paid users to bring in memories from other chatbots.

Cancel ChatGPT trend takes off: Notably, Anthropic had recently made headlines after its deal with the Pentagon fell through after the company issued two non-negotiable “red lines” over the use of Claude by the military: no mass domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons.

Late last week, US President Donald Trump ordered all federal agencies to immediately stop using Anthropic's AI while stating that the company had put the “national security” of the US in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that Anthropic would be labelled a “supply chain risk to national security”, a designation which is usually reserved for adversarial foreign companies like Huawei.

Adding fuel to the fire, OpenAI announced its partnership with the US government on the same day for deploying its AI models in classified environments. The company stated that it had put three major red lines for use of its models with the US government which included use of its AI for mass domestic surveillance, direct autonomous weapons systems and high-stakes automated decisions.

ChatGPT cancellation post on Reddit

However, the deal by the ChatGPT maker seemed to set off a blaze on social media where suddenly the ‘Cancel ChatGPT’ trend once again started taking shape. Reddit forums dedicated to ChatGPT and OpenAI also saw an influx of posts about concerns on the use of ChatGPT for military purposes along with a sudden admiration for Claude. Several users on these forums called for cancellation of ChatGPT subscriptions and switching over to Claude.

"we're all in the death business now that OpenAI has succumbed to the corrupt Department of War. Let's see proof of your cancellation boys and girls." wrote a user on Reddit

"With a heavy heart, I have canceled my ChatGPT subscription. No longer will I fund the machine that creates summaries that I only skim of articles that I will never read." added another user

Claude had also recently gone on to beat ChatGPT in the Apple App Store rankings and become the number 1 free app on the platform.